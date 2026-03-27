/Trump says he will sign emergency order to pay TSA officers despite partial shutdown

As the Congress struggles to reach a deal to end the budget impasse, President Donald Trump on Thursday said he would sign an emergency order instructing the Homeland Security secretary to immediately pay Transportation Security Administration agents, who have been without their paychecks for a while.

Trump took to Truth Social to say he would ash his newly sworn-in Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin to “immediately pay our TSA Agents in order to address this Emergency Situation.”

"It is not an easy thing to do, but I am going to do it!" the post further read.

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When asked about where the money would come from to fund the payments, the White House did not immediately respond to the question.

But experts say, Trump may simply be shifting money from other sources to fund the expenses.

TSA officers missed their first full paychecks in mid-March, leading to several of them discontinuing work. Callout rates for TSA officers have exceeded 11% nationally, with rates at some airports passing 40%, reported NBC news.

This has led to long queues at airports with some reporting delays for hours. The government was forced to send ICE agents to airports to help in smooth functioning. Notably, ICE agents have continued to receive their paychecks despite the partial shutdown due to the One Big Beautiful Bill that Trump signed into law last year.

Democrats have been refusing to fund the Homeland Security as they seek to put a halt to Trump's immigration enforcement operations.



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