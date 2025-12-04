Pete Hegseth's Signal chat putting US troops at risk? Report says...

A Pentagon watchdog review found that US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s use of the Signal app to discuss Yemen strikes may have posed operational risks but did not break classification rules. The issue resurfaced after reports revealed mistaken Signal group message containing sensitive info
In a big revelation, the Pentagon's independent watchdog said that US Defense Secretary, now known as Secretary of War - Pete Hegseth - who used commercial messaging app Signal to discuss strikes on Yemen - could have put American troops at risk. It was reported by the US media that the probe by the inspector general's office concluded that though Hegseth did not violate rules on classification, he could have put the troops to danger.
This will bring back the conversation that started in the US in March this year about Signal chat group of Trump's former National Security Advisor (NSA) Mike Waltz. It comes at a time when Hegseth is already under fire over extrajudicial killings during US strikes on alleged drug-trafficking boats in the Carribean.
The probe by Pentagon's independent watchdog was sparked after Atlantic magazine's editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg was inadvertently included in a Signal chat in which US officials, including Hegseth and then-national security advisor Mike Waltz, discussed strikes on Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels. Based on the details from the Signal chat group, Goldberg published a comprehensive report.
Waltz then taken "full responsibility" for the 'embarrassing' mistake. Though it was revealed that the Signal chat group was made by Hegseth, Trump pinned the blame on Waltz replaced him as national security advisor, appointing him as US ambassador to the United Nations instead. He defended Hegseth, as he is now, on the topic of second strike on drug boats. Later, in April, US media reported that Hegseth had created a second Signal chat in which the March Yemen strikes were discussed with people including his wife and brother.