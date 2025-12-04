Pete Hegseth's Signal chat putting US troops at risk? Report says...

In a big revelation, the Pentagon's independent watchdog said that US Defense Secretary, now known as Secretary of War - Pete Hegseth - who used commercial messaging app Signal to discuss strikes on Yemen - could have put American troops at risk. It was reported by the US media that the probe by the inspector general's office concluded that though Hegseth did not violate rules on classification, he could have put the troops to danger.

This will bring back the conversation that started in the US in March this year about Signal chat group of Trump's former National Security Advisor (NSA) Mike Waltz. It comes at a time when Hegseth is already under fire over extrajudicial killings during US strikes on alleged drug-trafficking boats in the Carribean.

Signal chat group probe and controversy

The probe by Pentagon's independent watchdog was sparked after Atlantic magazine's editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg was inadvertently included in a Signal chat in which US officials, including Hegseth and then-national security advisor Mike Waltz, discussed strikes on Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels. Based on the details from the Signal chat group, Goldberg published a comprehensive report.