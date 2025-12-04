/What is the REALITY of 'fake Putin'? All we know about Russian president's 'body double' rumours

Reports and rumours suggest Russian President Vladimir Putin may use body doubles during high-risk events, though the Kremlin strongly denies it. Claims resurfaced after his Alaska meeting with Trump, but Putin has dismissed such speculation: What's the truth
Russian President Vladimir Putin will land in New Delhi in a few hours for his two-day India visit. While his visit is marked by geopolitical complexities around Russia-Ukraine war and America's pressure for a peace deal, an important aspect remains the enigma around his security arrangement. Among several unusual things, Putin is reportedly accused of carrying a "body double" wherever he goes.
Though there is no official confirmation, with Kremlin clearly denying all claims. However, several reports claim that Putin uses body doubles, when attending large public gatherings or entering high-risk zones. Ukrainian military chief Major General Kyrylo Budanov has claimed that the Russian president relies on at least three such doubles, with some allegedly undergoing plastic surgery to resemble him more convincingly.
Trump and Putin met in Alaska in August this year, but rumour mills were ripe with claims that Putin did not leave Russia at all. It was his body double meeting US President Donald Trump. Conspiracy theorists based their claims Putin's appearance, with some insisting that the individual who stepped off the plane had fuller cheekbones and appeared more jovial than Putin himself.
In 2023, Putin denied using a body double and called his deepfake version as 'first twin.' "You can talk like me and use my voice, my pitch, but I figured only one person can speak like myself and use my voice, and this is going to be me," Putin said.
In 2023, a Kremlin spokesperson said, "This belongs to the category of absurd information hoaxes that a whole series of media discuss with enviable tenacity. This evokes nothing but a smile."