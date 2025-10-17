/Trump's latest plan is 'Arc de Trump' monument in Washington DC - What is it?

US President Donald Trump, this week, revealed a bold new vision for Washington’s landscape: a massive commemorative arch inspired by the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. Dubbed the “Arc de Trump,” the monument is intended to mark America’s 250th anniversary in 2026 and serve as a symbolic gateway into the nation's capital. The monument is modeled after the Arc de Triomphe in Paris and is expected to be erected at Memorial Circle, located just across the Arlington Memorial Bridge from the Lincoln Memorial.

Speaking at a White House donor dinner on Wednesday, Trump showcased 3D models of the proposed structure, which he described as a tribute to the country’s “strength, unity, and founding spirit.” According to the BBC, Trump told attendees, “It’s going to be really beautiful. I think it’s going to be fantastic.” He presented three design options—small, medium, and large—openly stating a preference for the largest version, while holding up a model and joking, “There’s a rendering of what it will look like. You have three sizes. I happen to think the large one.” Trump explained that the site has long seemed like it was missing something monumental. “Every time somebody rides over that beautiful bridge to the Lincoln Memorial, they literally say something is supposed to be here,” he said, as quoted by the BBC.