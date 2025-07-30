/Trump's ex-lawyer confirmed as a US appeals court judge for life. Will it benefit the American prez?

Donald Trump's former lawyer, who represented the American president in three out of four criminal cases against him, is now a judge in a federal appeals court. Emil Bove, who is an official at the Department of Justice (DOJ), has secured a permanent seat in the court despite firm opposition from the Democrats, The Washington Post reported. Bove will stay at the position - judge on the 3rd US Circuit Court of Appeals - for life. The Republican-led Senate voted 50–49 in favour of Bove. Apart from all the Democrats, two Republicans, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine, also voted against Bove.

Justifying his vote in Bove's favour, the Republican chairman of the judiciary committee, Chuck Grassley, said, "He has a strong legal background and has served his country honourably. I believe he will be diligent, capable and a fair jurist."

Meanwhile, Democrat Dick Durbin, who was also part of the judiciary committee, criticised the decision and said, “Mr Bove’s primary qualification appears to be his blind loyalty to this president."

Why does Bove's posting spark controversy?

As alleged by many whistleblowers, Bove had ignored legal procedures, defied court orders, and disregarded internal regulations at the DOJ. The 44-year-old will now be in charge of the federal courts in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Delaware. During the hearing of his confirmation, Bove denied all the allegations of acting as the rump’s “henchman". He also rejected the allegations of whistleblowers.