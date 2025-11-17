/Trump re-pardons militia member involved in Capitol Hill riots

United States President Donald Trump granted a repeat pardon to a militia member involved in the January 6, 2021, riots at the Capitol Hill in Washington. Dan Wilson, a member of far-right group Oath Keepers, was serving five years in jail for illegal possession of firearms, and was already pardoned along with 15,00 other rioters by Trump on the day of his January 20 inauguration this year.



Wilson's separate conviction for illegally possessing firearms in his Kentucky home was not initially covered. He was sentenced to five years in prison and was due to be released in 2028. The latest pardon issued through a presidential decree is "full and unconditional".

The Trump administration initially argued in February that the pardon did not cover the firearms conviction because it was unrelated to the Capitol riot. But the Justice Department changed course a few weeks later, ruling that it should apply to the weapons offences because they were discovered during an FBI investigation into the riot.

Capitol riots of 2020

Thousands of supporters of then-President Donald Trump gathered in Washington, DC, as Congress convened to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, and vice-presidential candidate emerged victorious in the 2020 presidential elections, beating Republican Donald Trump, who was seeking a second consecutive term in office.

The crowd marched to the US Capitol Hill following a rally where Trump made claims of election fraud and the stealing of the mandate in the presidential elections.

Breaching security parameters and overwhelming the law enforcement, rioters forcefully entered the building and vandalised offices, interrupted the certification process, and forced lawmakers who were present at the Capitol Hill to take shelter in a secure location.The vandalism resulted in multiple injuries, several deaths, including a Capitol police officer.



The incident led to a major federal investigation and, arrest of hundreds on charges ranging from unlawful entry to conspiracy.