/Trump says open to talks with Maduro even as Washington slaps terror tag on his alleged cartel

US President Donald Trump on Sunday (Nov 16) hinted that Washington may soon hold talks with Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro. The remark came only hours after the State Department moved toward labelling a cartel it says Maduro controls as a foreign terrorist organisation. Speaking to reporters at the airport in Palm Beach, Trump said, "We may be having some discussions with Maduro, and we'll see how that turns out," adding that Caracas "would like to talk." This comes as the Pentagon announced that it had carried out the 21st known strike on an alleged drug trafficking boat in international waters. US Southern Command confirmed on Sunday that American forces (on Saturday) carried out a strike on a boat moving along a well-known smuggling route in the eastern Pacific.

US to designate alleged Maduro cartel a terrorist group

Meanwhile, Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Sunday announced that Washington plans to formally classify the Cartel de los Soles as a foreign terrorist organisation. The US argues the group, which it says is tied directly to Maduro and other senior officials, works with known outfits like Tren de Aragua and the Sinaloa Cartel and fuels violence and drug trafficking across the region.

"Cartel de los Soles by and with other designated FTOs, including Tren de Aragua and the Sinaloa Cartel, are responsible for terrorist violence throughout our hemisphere as well as for trafficking drugs into the United States and Europe," he said in a statement. Caracas calls the accusations absurd and claims the growing US military presence in the Caribbean is a cover for regime change.