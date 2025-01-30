US President Donald Trump on Thursday (Jan 30) said that the efforts have shifted to a recovery mission, adding that "sadly, there are no survivors."

Trump then accused former presidents Joe Biden and Barack Obama of lowering air safety standards, saying that Obama allegedly hired "mediocre" staff for air traffic control jobs that require "superior intelligence".

He continued to take a swipe at the former presidents, saying that as he took the office in 2016, he changed it, adding that Biden, however, after taking over, changed them back to "lower than before".

“Their policy was horrible,” the president said, “and their politics was even worse.”

“We must have only the highest standards for those who work in our aviation system,” Trump said. “I changed the Obama standards from very mediocre at best to extraordinary.”

He added, "You remember that. Only the highest aptitude. They have to be the highest intellect, and psychologically superior people were allowed to qualify for air traffic controllers. That was not so prior to getting there.”

"The work has now shifted to a recovery mission. Sadly, there are no survivors,” Donald Trump said in a press briefing on the mid-air helicopter crash.

Before beginning the briefing, Trump took a moment of silence for the victims and their families, bowing his head.

Trump further blamed diversity hires for lowering air safety standards.

'Dark and excruciating night'

He said, "This was a dark and excruciating night in our nation’s capital and in our nation’s history, and a tragedy of terrible proportions."

Trump said that they have some very strong opinions and ideas, and will find out what led to this deadly disaster.

"We have some pretty good ideas… we’ll find out how this disaster occurred and we’ll ensure that nothing like this ever happens again,” he said, adding, “The FAA and the NTSB and the US military will be carrying out a systematic and comprehensive investigation."

Trump appoints acting FAA commissioner

Trump announced that former chief operating officer of the National Business Aviation Association, Chris Rocheleau, will serve as the Federal Aviation Administration’s acting commissioner.

Trump called Rocheleau "highly respected" during his remarks from the White House press briefing room.

An American Airlines plane carrying 60 passengers and four crew members collided with an army helicopter on Thursday (Jan 30) while landing at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in the US.

John Donnelly, the Fire and Emergency Medical Services Chief, in Washington, DC, said that they have switched from a rescue operation to a recovery operation.

Meanwhile, 27 bodies have been recovered from the plane and one from the helicopter.

The plane crashed in the Potomac River after the collision. Search and rescue teams immediately started working on rescuing people however, nobody could be rescued.

(With inputs from agencies)