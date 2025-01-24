US President Donald Trump on Thursday (Jan 23) issued an executive order to declassify the last remaining secret files tied to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, his younger brother Robert F. Kennedy, and civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.

Meanwhile, US House Republicans passed a controversial bill titled the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act.

In other news, Donald Trump has issued an executive order banning the establishment of a ‘digital dollar’.

Trump orders 'full and complete release' of JFK assassination files: 'Everything will be revealed'

Protection from infanticide? US House Republicans clear bill to protect 'born-alive' infants; Democrats slam it as 'gimmick'

US House Republicans on Thursday (Jan 23) passed a controversial bill titled the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act. The bill which mandates medical care for infants born alive during abortion procedures has been labelled a gimmick by Democrats, who pointed out that such laws already exist.

Trump signs executive orders to promote cryptocurrencies, ban creation of ‘digital dollar’

US President Donald Trump Thursday (Jan 23) issued an executive order banning establishment of a ‘digital dollar’. Trump argued his move would protect the Americans from the risks associated with the central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) that “threaten the stability of the financial system, individual privacy, and the sovereignty of the United States.”

India | 'Does Modi-Shah want to play with Kejriwal’s life?' Atishi slams Punjab Police security withdrawal for Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi criticised the withdrawal of Punjab Police security for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of "playing with the life" of the former chief minister.

