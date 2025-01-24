US House Republicans on Thursday (Jan 23) passed a controversial bill titled the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act. The bill which mandates medical care for infants born alive during abortion procedures has been labelled a gimmick by Democrats, who pointed out that such laws already exist.

The Born-Alive bill is in line with US President Donald Trump's claims of late-term abortions and pro-live right-wing agendas. It cleared the Republican-controlled House a day after a similar legislation failed in the Senate amid a blockade by Democrats.

Born-Alive bill

According to AFP, the legislation stipulates that healthcare providers must offer the same level of medical care to infants born alive during an abortion as they would a baby during a typical delivery. Non-compliance with the bill carries fines and jail time of up to five years.

Supporters, including Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson, framed the measure as a moral imperative. "Every newborn child deserves to be protected. It truly is that simple," said Johnson.

Why are Democrats opposing the bill?

On Thursday, only two Democrats crossed party lines to support the bill's passage in the House.

Democrats have consistently dismissed such bills as "gimmick" and redundant because in the US it is already illegal for healthcare workers to kill or neglect a newborn. They argue that such legislations are only meant to intimidate reproductive healthcare workers into complying with the Republican anti-abortion agenda.

Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin dismissed the bill, emphasising that existing laws already guarantee medical care for all newborns.

"The goal of this bill is to target and intimidate reproductive health care providers and make it harder for women to access vital health care," he said.

"In fact, it is already law that any child born in America -- regardless of the circumstances surrounding that birth -- is afforded equal protections," added Durbin.

Abortion opponents framed the legislation as a stand against "infanticide," a term loosely referring to the intentional killing of infants under one-year-old.

Republican House Speaker Johnson, in a statement, slammed the Democrats's opposition and said: "Tragically, House Democrats opposed the bill, voted for infanticide, and opted to deny medical care to crying newborns on operating tables struggling to live."

While cases of live births during abortions are exceedingly rare, statistics on their frequency remain inconsistent.

The majority of abortions in the United States occur before the point of viability, typically within the first 21 weeks of pregnancy.

(With inputs from agencies)