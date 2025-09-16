/Trump move to fire Fed governor Lisa Cook fails — court lets her stay for rate decision

A federal appeals court on Monday (Sep 15) ruled that US central bank governor Lisa Cook could remain in her post, despite President Donald Trump’s attempt to fire her over mortgage fraud allegations. The decision by the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit means Cook will take part in the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting starting Tuesday (Sep 16), where officials are set to decide on interest rates. On the same day, the Senate narrowly confirmed Trump's nominee Stephen Miran to the Fed’s board of governors in a 48-47 vote. Miran, who chairs the White House Council of Economic Advisers, will join 11 other voting members on the Federal Open Market Committee, which sets rates for the world's largest economy.