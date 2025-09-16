Google Preferred
Trump move to fire Fed governor Lisa Cook fails — court lets her stay for rate decision

Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Sep 16, 2025, 06:44 IST | Updated: Sep 16, 2025, 06:52 IST
Trump move to fire Fed governor Lisa Cook fails — court lets her stay for rate decision

L-R, Central bank governor Lisa Cook and US President Donald Trump Photograph: (Combination created using images from AFP)

Story highlights

A federal appeals court has ruled that Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook can temporarily remain in her position, blocking an attempt by President Donald Trump to fire her.

A federal appeals court on Monday (Sep 15) ruled that US central bank governor Lisa Cook could remain in her post, despite President Donald Trump’s attempt to fire her over mortgage fraud allegations. The decision by the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit means Cook will take part in the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting starting Tuesday (Sep 16), where officials are set to decide on interest rates. On the same day, the Senate narrowly confirmed Trump's nominee Stephen Miran to the Fed’s board of governors in a 48-47 vote. Miran, who chairs the White House Council of Economic Advisers, will join 11 other voting members on the Federal Open Market Committee, which sets rates for the world's largest economy.

(More to follow)

About the Author

Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg is a journalist with over four years of experience, currently serving as a Senior Sub-Editor at WION.

