Trump losing support as US election gathers momentum

With just 97 days away from US elections, American voters now want to know what they're getting. They are done seeing grown-up men attacking each other. They want to see more than name-calling & public quarrels. They want reasons motivating enough to cast their ballot.

How seriously are the presidential candidates taking these concerns?

Presumptive Democratic nominee Joseph Robinette Biden Junior has outlined an economic agenda to fight racial inequality. He has promising to close the wealth gaps between majority and minority communities. He has announced a series of policies to steer more federal money to black neighbourhoods. He is also promising more tax credits for minority-owned firms and is attempting to show voters that he is committed to ending racial and economic inequality if he wins the white house.

These promises are finding takers and more and more American voters are saying that they expect Biden to win.

Opinion polls show you how Donald Trump has been consistently trailing in opinion polls since March while Biden continues to lead the opinion polls. Biden's campaign strategy is quite smart. Not only does he have the former US President Barack Obama backing him. He also has the support of some influential Hollywood stars like George Clooney Who recently joined Obama for a virtual fund-raiser for Biden.

Meanwhile, Trump's closest allies even relatives have turned against him. They have written tell-all books. They have called him unfit for the presidency. To add to that there are protests on the streets. People are blaming trump for growing racial inequality and police violence. Trump is drawing criticism from all sides...

Trump is down but not out. He is fighting back and has rebooted his efforts to win.

The race to the white house is indeed getting serious.