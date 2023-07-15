Trump looking for female running-mate to extend appeal to women voters

A report by the Times has shed light on former US President Donald Trump’s plans to rope in a female candidate for vice presidency as his running-mate should he land the 2024 Republican nomination. Trump parted ways with his former Vice President Mike Pence after he rejected his bid to delegitimise swing states that voted for his opponent Joe Biden.

For over the last few years, Trump and his supporters have sporadically vilified Pence, who has now launched his bid for the Republican presidential nomination. However, his campaign is languishing in third spot behind Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Who could be Trump’s female running-mate? The Times report suggested three names who Trump could partner with -- Marjorie Taylor Greene, Elise Stefanik and Kristi Noem. Of these three, both Greene and Stefanik are fierce pro-MAGA stalwarts. Just last month, they introduced measures into the house attempting to expunge both of Trump’s impeachments.

However, experts are of the opinion they are too attached to the MAGA campaign that they may further end up ostracising a neutral electorate. On the other hand, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is being hailed as the most appealing to the general electorate. She is not just a staunch Trump loyalist but also has administrative experience as a governor since 2019. Much to the delight of Trump and his supporters, she has thrown her weight behind several right-wing measures. Why Trump wants to have a female running-mate? By choosing a female running-mate, Trump wants to improve his appeal among undecided young female voters. The 2020 election analysis showed that he performed poorly among women voters. He lagged far behind the support gathered by Joe Biden. Although his support among women voters is significantly higher this time—44 per cent against 39 per cent last year—he still lags behind Biden.

He is hopeful that a female running-mate could further boost his popularity among young women and thus chances of him winning the 2024 elections. Trump's preferred choice Trump would like to have a running-mate who is unquestionably loyal and who doesn't harbour ambitions of overshadowing her boss while being content with background roles.