Trump ‘learned a lot’ about Covid-19 by going to ‘real school’; faces criticism for ‘joyride’

US President Donald Trump on Sunday made a brief impromptu tour outside the hospital in an SUV.



The trip drew criticism from US intelligence officers and medical proffessionals, who said it put others in the car at risk, exposing them to a coronavirus patient in an enclosed space.



Also read | Trump's oxygen levels dropped twice, could be discharged Monday: Doctors

“Every single person in the vehicle during that completely unnecessary Presidential ‘drive-by’ just now has to be quarantined for 14 days,” tweeted James P. Phillips, who is also a professor at George Washington University. “They might get sick. They may die. For political theater. Commanded by Trump to put their lives at risk for theater. This is insanity.”

That Presidential SUV is not only bulletproof, but hermetically sealed against chemical attack. The risk of COVID19 transmission inside is as high as it gets outside of medical procedures. The irresponsibility is astounding. My thoughts are with the Secret Service forced to play. — Dr. James P. Phillips, MD (@DrPhillipsMD) October 4, 2020 ×

“By taking a joy ride outside Walter Reed the president is placing his Secret Service detail at grave risk,” a doctor tweeted.

Donald Trump could be seen wearing a mask as he waved to a crowd from the back of the SUV, after announcing that he would “pay a little surprise to some of the great patriots that we have out on the street.” But experts said that was little comfort.



Supporters are rallying for US President Donald Trump outside of the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he is being treated for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Bethesda, Maryland.

In the video, Trump said that he had "a very interesting journey" where he learned a lot about COVID-19 by going to the "real school" and not the "read the book school".

"It has been a very interesting journey. I learned a lot about COVID-19. I learned by really going to the school and this is the real school and this isn't the read the book school. And I get it and I understand it," he said.

The US President further said that he is getting great reports from the doctors at Walter Reed. "The work they do is absolutely amazing," he added.



Also Read: Trump talks of 'real test' ahead in his fight against coronavirus infection

Earlier today, Trump had appreciated his supporters who are outside the Walter Reed hospital as he is being treated for novel coronavirus. "I really appreciate all of the fans and supporters outside of the hospital. The fact is, they really love our country and are seeing how we are making it greater than ever before," Trump tweeted.

I really appreciate all of the fans and supporters outside of the hospital. The fact is, they really love our Country and are seeing how we are MAKING IT GREATER THAN EVER BEFORE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 4, 2020 ×

Also Read: What to know about Sean Conley, Trump's White House physician

His medical team had said that Trump experienced two episodes of blood-oxygen drops during his illness but he is likely to be discharged on October 5 (Monday).

On Thursday, President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were tested positive for coronavirus.



(With inputs from agencies)