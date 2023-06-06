Trump lawyers visit Justice Department over secret documents probe: Reports

Former US president Donald Trump's lawyers met with Justice Department attorneys on Monday (June 5), reports in US media said. The meeting has taken place just as investigation into the former US president's handling of classified documents is apparently nearing an end.

John Rowley, James Trusty and Lindsey Halligan were seen by US media reporters as they arrived at the Justice Department building in Washington. The lawyers did not make any comment.

The Washington Post, citing an unidentified "person familiar with the situation," said Trump's lawyers had come to make their case that the former president should not face any charges.

US Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed a special counsel who has been looking into classified documents Trump had stored at his Mat-a-Lago residence after leaving White House.

The FBI carted away some 11,000 papers after serving a search warrant on Mar-a-Lago in August, and Trump could face obstruction of justice charges after spending months resisting efforts to recover the trove.

CBS news network cited sources to say that a charging decision in the documents case is imminent.

Trump is in the race to win the Republican Party nomination to run for president in US Presidential Election 2024. 'Greatest witch hunt,' says Trump Trump made posts on his Truth Social platform on Monday and claimed that he was a victim of the "greatest witch hunt of all time!"

"How can DoJ possibly charge me, who did nothing wrong, when no other presidents were charged, when Joe Biden won't be charged for anything," Trump wrote.

This reference was apparently in connection with the discovery of some classified documents at Biden's former office and even in the garage of his home in Wilmington, Delaware.

Garland, the attorney general, named a special counsel in January to examine whether the Biden cache violated any law.

AFP reported that the Justice Department and Trump's attorneys didn't immediately respond to inquiries.

The classified documents case is one of several legal challenges that threaten to derail Trump's 2024 election bid.

Trump was charged by New York prosecutors in April with 34 counts of falsifying business records to cover up alleged hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016.

Trump is also being investigated over his efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss in the southern state of Georgia and his involvement in the January 2021 storming of the US Capitol by his supporters.

(With inputs from agencies)

