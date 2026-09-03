/Trump impeachment looms over 2026 midterms: What happens if Democrats win the House and Senate

With the 2026 US midterm elections approaching, one question is increasingly becoming part of the political conversation in Washington: What happens to Donald Trump if Democrats regain control of the House of Representatives? The answer is more complicated than simply saying Trump would be impeached. A Democratic victory in the House could give the party the constitutional power to launch impeachment proceedings against the president. But impeachment is not the same as removal from office, and Democrats would face a much higher hurdle in the Senate if they wanted to actually remove Trump.

Here is everything you need to know.

Can Democrats impeach Trump if they win the House?

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Yes. The House of Representatives has the constitutional power to impeach federal officials, including the president. A simple majority vote in the House is enough to approve articles of impeachment. That means Democrats would not need Republican support in the House if they win enough seats to control the chamber and their members remain united.

The 2026 midterms are particularly significant because all 435 House seats are up for election. Republicans currently hold a very narrow House majority, making control of the chamber one of the central battles of the November elections. But winning the House would not automatically trigger impeachment. Democratic leaders would still have to decide whether to pursue impeachment, what allegations to investigate and whether there is enough support within the party to move forward.

What exactly does impeachment mean?

One of the biggest misconceptions surrounding the issue is that impeachment immediately removes a president from office.

It does not. Think of impeachment as the House formally charging the president. The House investigates alleged misconduct and can approve articles of impeachment by a simple majority. If those articles pass, the process moves to the Senate. The Senate then conducts an impeachment trial. For Trump to actually be removed from office, two-thirds of senators present must vote to convict. That is a considerably higher threshold than the one required in the House.

Why would Trump's removal be much harder?

This is where the political mathematics become crucial. Even if Democrats take control of the House, they would need a sufficiently large Senate majority, or Republican senators willing to break with Trump, to reach the two-thirds threshold required for conviction. The Senate has 100 seats, so if all senators are present and voting, 67 votes would be required for conviction. A Democratic House majority therefore could potentially impeach Trump, but it would not by itself have the power to remove him.

This distinction is likely to become an important part of the 2026 midterm debate.

Trump has already been impeached twice

Trump is not new to the impeachment process. During his first presidency, the House impeached him twice. The first impeachment, in 2019, involved allegations related to Trump's dealings with Ukraine. The second came in January 2021, when the House impeached Trump over the charge of incitement of insurrection following the January 6 attack on the US Capitol.

Trump was acquitted by the Senate on both occasions. In his second impeachment trial, 57 senators voted to convict while 43 voted not guilty, falling short of the 67 votes required for conviction. A future impeachment would therefore be unprecedented in the sense that it would be a third impeachment of the same president.

Are Democrats actually promising to impeach Trump?

This is where the politics get murkier. Some Democratic lawmakers and progressive groups have pushed impeachment arguments, while Democratic leaders have been more cautious about committing the party to an immediate impeachment effort.

Republicans, meanwhile, have increasingly made the possibility of a Democratic House impeachment a campaign issue.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise has warned that Democrats could move to impeach Trump if they regain the House, while Democratic leadership has not formally committed to such a strategy. The issue could therefore become a major Republican argument during the midterm campaign: that voting for Democrats could mean congressional investigations and potentially another Trump impeachment.

What could Democrats do besides impeachment?

A Democratic House majority would have another extremely powerful tool: congressional oversight. House committees could investigate Trump's administration, subpoena officials and demand documents and testimony. Recent reporting indicates that House Democrats are already considering aggressive oversight strategies should they regain control, including using Congress' spending authority to pressure administration officials and Trump's associates to cooperate with investigations. That means a Democratic House victory could produce a major increase in investigations even if Democratic leaders ultimately decide not to impeach Trump.

So, could Trump actually be removed from office?

Possible, but much harder than simply winning the House. The process would essentially require three major steps:

1. Democrats win control of the House.

2. The House approves articles of impeachment by a simple majority.

3. The Senate convicts Trump by a two-thirds vote.

The first two steps could theoretically happen with Democrats alone if they control the House and maintain party unity. The third step would almost certainly require a significant number of Republican senators to join Democrats, unless the Senate's future composition were dramatically different.

Why the 2026 midterms matter

The political stakes are therefore much bigger than simply determining which party controls Congress. The midterms will determine control of the House and Senate during the second half of Trump's presidency. Recent polling has shown political vulnerability for Trump. A Reuters/Ipsos poll released August 31 put Trump's approval rating at 33%, while Democrats showed higher enthusiasm for the midterms than Republicans in the survey. That does not guarantee a Democratic takeover. But it helps explain why the possibility of a House flip, and what Democrats might do with that power, is already becoming a major campaign issue.

The bottom line