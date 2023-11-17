Trump gets some relief, court lifts gag order temporarily

Things might not be going Donald Trump's way with all the legal battles before him. But the former US president got a little relief, albeit temporary. On Thursday (November 16) an appeals court judge temporarily lifted a partial gag order against Trump in connection with New York civil fraud trial. An interim stay was issued by Judge David Friedman. The gag order against Trump was issued by a different judge who is presiding over proceedings of the business fraud trial.

Judge Arthur Engoron had imposed the limited gag order on October 3 after Trump insulted the principal law clerk in a post on Truth Social, the social media platform owned by Trump. Judge Engoron has also fined Trump a total amount of USD 15,000 for two violations.

Trump appealed against the gag order and his attorney claimed that the order violated the former president's right to free speech. Judge Friedman has lifted the order pending a hearing.

"Considering the constitutional and statutory rights at issue an interim stay is granted," the appellate judge wrote.

Trump and his two eldest sons Don Jr and Eric have been accused of inflating value of their real estate assets with an aim to secure favourable bank loans and insurance.

Another partial gag order was imposed on Trump by the federal judge who will preside over proceedings in the case related 2020 presidential election. The trial is set to begin in March. But this gag order has been frozen pending a hearing in the appeals court. The hearing is set to take place on Monday.

Last month US District Judge Tanya Chutkan ordered Trump to not mount public attacks on prosecutors, staff in the court or potential witnesses before the trial.

This ruling came after a motion filed by special counsel Jack Smith, who is often a target of Trump's vitriolic comments. Smith had said that Trump's inflammatory comments and rhetoric may potentially undermine the trial in which Trump finds himself in a soup for trying to overturn 2020 election results.

The former president was indicted in Washington. He is alleged to have sought to reverse presidential election results. His constant claims had led to his supporters attacking US Capitol building on January 6, 2021.

Trump has also been charged for alleged mishandling of secret and top secret documents which he took to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida after leaving the White House. Trump has also been indicted for racketeering in Georgia for trying to overturn presidential results in the state.