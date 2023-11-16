LIVE TV
ugc_banner

Why is US CDC suggesting people to get Covid and flu shots together

WION Web Team
New YorkEdited By: Mukul SharmaUpdated: Nov 16, 2023, 09:41 PM IST

A general view of the USCenters for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia Photograph:(Reuters)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Notably, the study has not been peer-reviewed. But the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends "getting a flu vaccine and Covid-19 vaccine at the same visit" citing its own study on the subject. 

A booster shot of Covid vaccine and a flu shot taken together protect your body better from infections than getting them separately, according to a new study presented at an annual Vaccines Summit in Boston.

The study involved two groups of Massachusetts healthcare workers of whom a group of 12 received a Covid booster and a seasonal influenza shot together.

The first group of 12 received the bivalent Covid booster and seasonal influenza shot together. The second group of 30 healthcare workers received the Covid booster and flu shot on different days within the same month.

trending now

What were the results?

The antibodies formed in both the groups were measured. Conclusively, the research found that the group that had their shots administered together had higher levels of IgG1 antibodies that counter Covid and the specified strain of influenza.

Amesh Adalja, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, told the Guardian why it was an interesting finding.

“[It’s] possibly due to enhanced stimulation of the immune system by both vaccines being present at the same time,” Adalja said. 

"The key thing is to see if this has any kind of meaningful clinical benefit – do the higher levels of antibody translate into more protection against infection or disease?"

US CDC recommends getting flu shot and Covid booster together

Notably, the study has not been peer-reviewed.

But the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends "getting a flu vaccine and Covid-19 vaccine at the same visit".

The CDC has reportedly cited one of its own studies on the side-effects that follow getting both shots at the same time. 

Also watch | US FDA approves updated Covid-19 booster shots

×

According to the CDC, while there are more side-effects associated with getting the Covid booster and flu shot together, the side-effects are not as bad as only getting the Covid booster.

The CDC says: "People who got a flu vaccine and Covid-19 monovalent vaccine at the same time were slightly more likely to have reactions including fatigue, headache, and muscle ache than people who only got a Covid-19 monovalent vaccine, but those reactions were mostly mild and went away quickly."

(With inputs from agencies)

author

Mukul Sharma

Mukul Sharma is a New-Delhi based multimedia journalist covering geopolitical developments in the South Asia region. His exclusive reports for WION on Afghan women's plight under Taliban rule have been widely read. Deeply interested in the affairs related to contested peace in Afghanistan and Pakistani establishment, Mukul can be found cycling or running more than a few miles in New Delhi on less busy mornings, or reading some correspondent’s reflections of a place they reported from. He posts on X @mukuljrsharma

RELATED

Archaeologists found ancient language from 3,000 years ago

Second moon mission by Japan's Ispace to take flight as early as 2024 after April setback

Scientists discover evidence of Europe's catastrophic events since 40,000 years ago