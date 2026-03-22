/Trump deploys ICE agents to airports as DHS funding standoff enters fifth week

US President Donald Trump on Saturday (March 22) announced that he will deploy US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents to major American airports starting Monday. The move is a dramatic escalation in the ongoing Department of Homeland Security (DHS) funding standoff that has left the nation’s aviation security on the brink of collapse.

"On Monday, ICE will be going to airports to help our wonderful TSA agents who have stayed on the job despite the fact that the Radical Left Democrats, who are only focused on protecting hardline criminals who have entered our country illegally, are endangering the USA by holding back the money that was long ago agreed to with signed and sealed contracts, and all," Trump posted on Truth Social.

Trump's directive comes as the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) faces a catastrophic staffing crisis. Since the partial DHS shutdown began on February 14, over 300 TSA officers have resigned, and "call-outs" (unscheduled absences) have more than doubled at major hubs like Atlanta, Houston, and New York’s JFK.

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Airport security is currently handled by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), while ICE handles immigration enforcement. Both fall under the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Senate Democrats withdrew support for DHS funding following the fatal shootings of protesters Alex Pretti and Renee Good by federal agents in Minneapolis in January. Democrats are refusing to pass a full funding bill unless it includes strict reforms, such as requiring judicial warrants for ICE entries and banning agents from wearing face masks.

Trump further described Democrats as “lunatics” and said they will criticise ICE no matter how great a job it does, while announcing that Border Czar Tom Homan will be in charge.

"No matter how great a job ICE does, the lunatics leading the incompetent Dems will be highly critical of their work. THEY WILL DO A FANTASTIC JOB. The great Tom Homan is in charge!!!," Trump added.

ICE has been a pillar of the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown, drawing criticism from Democrats, civil liberties advocates, and immigration advocacy groups.