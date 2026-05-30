/Trump holds off on Iran ceasefire decision, says any deal must satisfy 'red lines'

US President Donald Trump ended a two-hour-long meeting in the situation room without reaching a final decision. Trump earlier on Friday said in a Truth Social post that he would be making a “final determination” on a potential cease-fire deal with Iran during the meeting. According to a report by the New York Times, which cites a senior administration official, Trump put off his decision as key disputes remain unresolved. The officials said that the matter of unfreezing Iranian assets is being considered, and any deal has to meet Trump's “red lines”.

"The Situation Room meeting has concluded and lasted approximately two hours. President Trump will only make a deal that is good for America and satisfies his red lines. Iran can never possess a nuclear weapon," said the official to the New York Times. Iran “must agree” to never have a nuclear weapon, and the Strait of Hormuz must be “immediately open” to unrestricted shipping traffic, with no tolls being imposed, Trump earlier demanded in his Friday morning Truth Social Post.

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said at the Shangri-La Dialogue that “any deal would be a good deal”. “If Iran doesn’t want to make a great deal that ensures they don’t get a nuclear weapon,” then Iran can “deal with” the US military, Hegseth said.

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Iran rejects US ceasefire proposal

Iran Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf expressed scepticism about any deal with the US. In a social media post, he wrote, “We do not trust guarantees and words; only actions are the criterion. No action will be taken before the other side acts.” He said that the Islamic Republic “achieved its rights not through dialogue, but with missiles”. He also warned that “the victor in any agreement is the one who plans better for the war on the day after”. This scepticism from Iran is well-founded, as the United States conducted targeted airstrikes inside Iran just as the 60-day ceasefire extension was being negotiated.