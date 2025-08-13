/Trump could become first living president to be featured on new $250 bill in 150 years

President Donald Trump could soon feature on a proposed new $250 bill, in what critics say would mark another break from long-standing US traditions by placing a living president on American currency. The proposal, first reported by the Washington Post, would make Trump the first living person in more than 150 years to appear on US paper money if approved by Congress. Speaking at a media briefing on Thursday (May 28), US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confirmed discussions around the proposal. "Right now, there is proposed legislation, front of the House, in front of the Senate, to change the first requirement so that a living person, Donald J. Trump, could be on a $250 bill," Bessent said.

"I don't think that there's anything untoward about having the President of the United States, the person who's president of the United States, on the 250th anniversary bill," Bessent said. According to reports, the proposed design includes the words ‘America 250 anniversary’, referencing the upcoming 250th anniversary of US independence on July 4, 2026. Bessent said Treasury officials had already begun preliminary planning should lawmakers approve the measure, but stressed that officials 'will stick to the law'.

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The Washington Post reported that two Trump-appointed Treasury officials encouraged staff at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing to prepare prototype designs last year. Current federal law prohibits living presidents from appearing on US currency, raising legal concerns among bureau employees who spoke anonymously to the newspaper. A Treasury spokeswoman told AFP that the Bureau of Engraving and Printing is conducting appropriate planning and due diligence in response to the proposal. She also clarified that US Treasurer Brandon Beach had not directed staff to print the bill before any congressional approval.

The report said bureau director Patricia Solimene raised concerns over legal and procedural barriers before being reassigned from her role. The proposed bill is the latest in a series of moves by the Trump administration to place the president’s image and branding across US institutions and commemorative projects. Earlier this year, the US Commission of Fine Arts approved plans for a commemorative ‘Semiquincentennial Gold Coin’ featuring Trump-linked branding tied to America’s 250th anniversary celebrations.