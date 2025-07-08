Donald Trump on Monday (July 7) said the US will be sending more weapons to Ukraine to defend their homeland. This remark comes days after America was considering pausing the deliveries of critical weapons, citing a decline in the stockpile. Trump is now changing the US stance to Biden-era policies after being frustrated with Putin.



The switch in the US’s stand came after the Pentagon announced holding deliveries of weapons like air defense missiles, precision-guided artillery and other ammunition. The comments were made by officials after they said the country’s stockpiles have declined too much.



And now Trump said, “We have to.” As he believes Kyiv would need weapons to defend amid an intensified Russian offensive.



“They have to be able to defend themselves. They’re getting hit very hard now. We’re going to send some more weapons — defensive weapons primarily,” he added. This comes at a time when Ukraine has been facing a barrage of missiles, which have heavily injured the civilian population. The conflict has been on for over three years now.

Ukrainian officials and other allies were taken by surprise after the US decided to abruptly pause shipments of Patriot missiles, precision-guided GMLRS, Hellfire missiles and Howitzer rounds and weaponry.

Late on Monday night, the Pentagon announced that at Trump’s instructions, the weapons shipments to Ukraine will resume. This is being done “to ensure the Ukrainians can defend themselves while we work to secure a lasting peace and ensure the killing stops.”

Spokesman Sean Parnell said that as part of “America First” defense priorities, the framework for Trump to evaluate military shipments worldwide continues.