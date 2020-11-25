Trump boasts of 'online poll results' with 98.9% of viewers saying he shouldn’t concede

As Trump's legal efforts to prevent states confirming President-elect Joe Biden's win are falling apart, he is now citing online polls to deny US elections results.

Trump tweeted an online viewer poll, conducted by a media outlet touting that 98.9 per cent of viewers don’t think he should concede the election.

According to the results of the ‘poll’ in which Trump claimed 192,774 people voted, 98.9% or 190,593 were not in favour of conceding to Biden while 1.1% or 2,181 voted in favour.

“Should President Trump concede to Biden? Poll results: No: 190,593 (98.9%), Yes: 2,181 (1.1%) Total Votes: 192,774. @gregkellyusa @newsnewsmax. For the good of our Country, we must prevail!” Trump tweeted.

Meanwhile, US President-elect Joe Biden has said the United States would be "ready to lead" again on the global stage, turning the page on Republican President Donald Trump's "America First" policies as he pledged to work together with the nation's allies.

Introducing his foreign policy and national security team, the Democratic former vice president Tuesday signalled he intended after taking office on January 20 to steer the United States away from the unilateralist nationalism pursued by Trump.

