  /Trump bans 'ANY FORM OF PAYMENT' by US to Colombia, calls its president 'an illegal drug leader'

Trump bans ‘ANY FORM OF PAYMENT’ by US to Colombia, calls its president ‘an illegal drug leader'

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Oct 19, 2025, 19:32 IST | Updated: Oct 20, 2025, 01:38 IST
File images Photograph: (Reuters)

Trump also wrote, "Petro, a low-rated and very unpopular leader, with a fresh mouth toward America, better close up these killing fields immediately, or the United States will close them up for him, and it won’t be done nicely."

US President Donald Trump announced on Sunday (Oct 19) that he was going to cease the "large scale payments and subsidies" to Colombia. The American president said this after calling the President of the South American nation Gustavo Petro an "illegal drug leader".

"The purpose of this drug production is the sale of massive amounts of product into the United States, causing death, destruction, and havoc," Trump said on his social media platform Truth Social.

“It has become the biggest business in Colombia, by far, and Petro does nothing to stop it, despite large scale payments and subsidies from the USA that are nothing more than a long term rip off of America. AS OF TODAY, THESE PAYMENTS, OR ANY OTHER FORM OF PAYMENT, OR SUBSIDIES, WILL NO LONGER BE MADE TO COLUMBIA,” Trump added.

Trump also wrote, "Petro, a low-rated and very unpopular leader, with a fresh mouth toward America, better close up these killing fields immediately, or the United States will close them up for him, and it won’t be done nicely."

"Petro ... is an illegal drug leader strongly encouraging the massive production of drugs," Trump said.

“The Colombian boat was adrift and had its distress signal up due to an engine failure. We await explanations from the US government,” he added.

Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

