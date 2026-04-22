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'There can never be a deal if...': Trump admits using Hormuz blockage as bargaining chip in Iran talks after ceasefire extension

Navashree Nandini
Edited By Navashree Nandini
Published: Apr 22, 2026, 08:19 IST | Updated: Apr 22, 2026, 08:37 IST
'There can never be a deal if...': Trump admits using Hormuz blockage as bargaining chip in Iran talks after ceasefire extension

US President Donald Trump with a image of Strait of Hormuz in the background Photograph: (AFP via Planet Labs | WION Combination image)

Story highlights

Trump claimed the US has effectively blocked the Strait of Hormuz, cutting off Iran’s oil revenue and pressuring it into a deal. With exports stalled and storage filling, Iran faces economic strain, potential production shutdowns, and weakened bargaining power.

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (Apr 21) claimed that Iran wants to open Strait of Hormuz but he is not ready to do it because he is aware that only the blockage of Hormuz can force the Islamic Republic for a deal. In a post on Truth Social, he said that Iran would make $500 million dollars if the Strait is opened. Boasting that he has “totally blocked” it, Trump claimed that Iranians are saying that it should be blocked to “save face.” He also renewed his threat of blowing up the country if a deal is not reached. This comes after Trump announced that he ​was extending the Iran ‌ceasefire ⁠until an Iranian proposal ​is ​submitted, ⁠and discussions ​are concluded. The 10-day ceasefire with Iran was ending on Apr 22.

Trump's Truth Social post read: “Iran doesn’t want the Strait of Hormuz closed, they want it open so they can make $500 Million Dollars a day (which is, therefore, what they are losing if it is closed!). They only say they want it closed because I have it totally BLOCKADED (CLOSED!), so they merely want to “save face.” People approached me four days ago, saying, “Sir, Iran wants to open up the Strait, immediately.” But if we do that, there can never be a Deal with Iran, unless we blow up the rest of their Country, their leaders included!”

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What we know about Iran-US talks in Pakistan?

Even as uncertainty surrounds on the peace talks in Pakistan's Islamabad, Trump has announced an extension of the ceasefire on the request of Pakistani Field Marshal Asim Munir, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. While there has been no official statement on Iran attending the talks, the White House said in a statement that Vice President JD Vance and the US negotiating delegation would not be travelling to Pakistan. Iran's United Nations envoy Amir Saeid Iravani has hinted that if naval blockade ends, there is a chance of negotiations.

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Trump's posting spree

On the other side, Trump has been posting constantly about Iran on his Truth Social. While he has resorted to his old threat tactics, he also issued an appeal to the Iranian leaders calling for the release of eight women he said are facing execution in the country. He framed the request as a goodwill gesture ahead of a new round of negotiations. Meanwhile, high-level security is in place in Pakistan, with administration deploying over 20,000 security personnel in and around Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

Previous to his appeal, he stated that Iran violated the ceasefire “numerous times," without specifying the instances. He also praised Operation Midnight Hammer in another post and said that it was a “complete and total obliteration of the nuclear dust sites in Iran” and digging it out will be a “long and difficult process.” A day ago, Trump made a bizarre claim of Iran buying Alaskan oil and went on a posting spree in hours.

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Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini

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Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini works as a senior sub-editor and has over five years of experience. She writes about global conflicts ranging from India and its neighbourhood to West Asia to the...Read More

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