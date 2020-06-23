Trump administration targets foreign workers, places restrictions on Vande Bharat Mission

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed an executive order to stop the issuing of H-1B visa and other work visas for the rest of the year.

This move will not impact existing visa holders, but doors to the American dream for new applications are shut for now.

H-1B visas are designed for certain skilled workers such as those employed in science, engineering, and information technology fields, while H-2B visas are given to seasonal workers such as hotel and construction staff.

L-1 visas are meant for executives who work for large corporations and J-1 visas are issued to research scholars, professors and other cultural and work-exchange programs.



After visa curbs, the Trump administration slapped restrictions on India's Vande Bharat Mission as well. Air India flights sent to America to bring back Indians have been restricted by the US, accusing India of "unfair and discriminatory practices" by barring American airlines from operating similar flights.

The order said, "We are taking this action because the Government of India (GoI) has impaired the operating rights of US carriers and has engaged in discriminatory and restrictive practices with respect to US carrier services to and from India."

The US President recently kicked off his re-election campaign. Last week, he held a rally amid the coronavirus fear and called his voter base 'warriors', for stepping out of their homes.

"We begin our campaign and you just want to thank all of you, you are warriors. I've been watching, I've been watching the fake news for weeks now and everything is negative: 'Don't go. don't come. don't do anything.' Today it was like I've never seen anything like it. I've never seen anything like it. You are warriors. Thank You."

Trump's immigration bans have been a hallmark of his presidency and now, his curbs on skilled Indian professionals has brought the immigration debate on the election agenda.

Trump said that the step was essential to help millions of Americans who have lost their jobs due to the economic crisis amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, major US businesses have slammed the new orders. Trump's critics say he is using the pandemic to push his long-delayed immigration overhaul. To add to that, President Trump, with his erratic policies and the latest proclamations, has also damaged America's relationship with India.