Trump administration relaxes rules to get H-1B visas

The Trump administration has relaxed certain provisions for H-1B visas, allowing people to come back for the same job in a similar position.

The US Department of State, in its advisory, permitted "travel by applicants seeking to resume ongoing employment in the United States in the same position with the same employer and visa classification".

In the latest advisory, the state department has also allowed children and spouse of primary visa holders to travel with them.

This is the first relaxations given by the US administration following June 22 proclamation signed by President Donald Trump, which suspended the entry into the country under H-1B and L-1 visa categories.

The decision was taken as the coronavirus pandemic saw unemployment levels triggered by the coronavirus pandemic rising at record levels in the US.

With the new changes, people employed in in critical infrastructure sectors including healthcare and information technology, whose roles are important for their respective organisations to flourish are also allowed to get the visas.

The state department has issued five guidelines and the applicant must meet at least two of them to get a visa.

Healthcare personnel, people involved in COVID-19 research work, travelling to fulfil contractual obligations or because of a request by any US government agency will also be allowed entry into the US.



