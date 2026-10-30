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Trump administration launches criminal probe into alleged illegal voting by noncitizens in California

Vinay Prasad Sharma
Edited By Vinay Prasad Sharma
Published: Oct 30, 2026, 08:49 IST | Updated: Oct 30, 2026, 08:49 IST
Trump administration launches criminal probe into alleged illegal voting by noncitizens in California

Voters cast their ballots on the first day of early voting for the US midterm elections 2026. Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Donald Trump has long described California’s elections as “corrupt” and “rigged”, and his administration has recently escalated efforts to cast doubt on election results long before voting has even concluded.

The Trump administration has launched a criminal probe in California centred on claims that thousands of noncitizens are enlisted to vote in the state, issuing subpoenas to election officials as part of the effort. The development comes just days before the US midterm elections in which the president’s party is expected to see major losses.


Donald Trump has long described California’s elections as “corrupt” and “rigged”, and his administration has recently escalated efforts to cast doubt on election results long before voting has even concluded. Staff in the Los Angeles County registrar-recorder's office confirmed that some of its employees received grand jury subpoenas.

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No place for threats and intimidation

Dean Logan, who heads the Los Angeles County registrar’s office, pushed back in a statement, noting that courts have repeatedly upheld that election officials are acting within the law, and that “threats and intimidation have no place in elections.”


“At every step, the US Department of Justice has taken a confrontational, adversarial approach,” Logan said. “We will take whatever steps necessary to ensure the safety of our employees and to remain focused on serving the voters of Los Angeles County so they can exercise their voting franchise," Logan added.

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This week, the Orange County Registrar of Voters also received a subpoena in the context of a criminal investigation. The office confirmed that the federal grand jury subpoenas demanded “unredacted voter registration information” for 77 possible registrants.

About the Author

Vinay Prasad Sharma

Vinay Prasad Sharma

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Vinay Prasad Sharma

Vinay Prasad Sharma is a Delhi-based journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, currently working as a Sub-Editor at WION. He specialises in crafting SEO-driven natio...Read More

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