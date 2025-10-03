/After New York, Trump withholds $2.1 billion infrastructure funding for Chicago amid ongoing government shutdown

Amid the ongoing federal shutdown, Donald Trump administration has announced the withholding of $2.1 billion in funding for Chicago's infrastructure projects. The information was shared by White House budget director Russ Vought as the funding fight continues in the ongoing government shutdown. The withholding of funding is expected to impact the extension of Chicago's Red Line train, which goes to South Side of the city and was proposed to held the disadvantaged communities. Vought also shared that the federal government is also looking at the modernisation of Purple Line as well.

Why Trump pulled funding for Chicago?

Chicago is considered a 'blue city' which mean Democratic majority and Trump, who hails from 'red' Republican party, blames them for the ongoing impasse. Informing on the order of withholding money for Chicago's infrastructure projects, Vought wrote on X: "$2.1 billion in Chicago infrastructure projects--specifically the Red Line Extension and the Red and Purple Modernization Project--have been put on hold to ensure funding is not flowing via race-based contracting. More info to come soon from US Department of Transportation."

Taking strong objection to it, Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer wrote on X: "Obstructing these projects is stupid and counterproductive because they create tens of thousands of great jobs and are essential for a strong regional and national economy."

Has Trump admin pulled funding elsewhere as well?

Yes, Chicago isn't the first city to see its funding getting withheld. Earlier, a similar announcement was made for New York where $18 billion in infrastructure funding was out on hold based on "unconstitutional DEI principles" as per Vought's post on X. The freeze would impact "Hudson Tunnel Project and the Second Ave Subway."

Apart from that, about $8 billion funding was cancelled in energy projects which Vought said were to "fuel the Left's climate agenda."