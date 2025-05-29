US President Donald Trump's proposed tariffs have been a part of discussions, and now there is even an argument in court. On Wednesday (May 28), the Trump administration urged a New York court against blocking or pausing the tariff order, as they believe it may disrupt the global order, which includes reigniting India-Pakistan tensions.

Trump admin's top brass were representing the case in court, viz. Secretary of State and National Security Adviser Marco Rubio, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.

Lutnick took the lead to convince the court that Trump's trade acumen and peacemaking efforts were the reason behind the ceasefire between nuclear-armed nations India and Pakistan.

He said, "Both sides agreed to stop their military actions only after Donald Trump offered to expand trade with the countries in exchange for it.”

In defence, he further attempted to convince the court that a pause in tariffs may lead to the resumption of cross-border firing. He added, "Since there will be no condition left to compel them to maintain peace.”

While Trump believes he brokered peace between neighbouring India and Pakistan, New Delhi has not cemented his claims. Trump may have grabbed the opportunity and become the first one to announce the ceasefire between the South Asian nations, and now his team is arguing in court.

A ruling against Trump may question his credibility, Lutnick continued, “An adverse ruling that constrains presidential power in this case could lead India and Pakistan to question the validity of President Trump’s offer, threatening the security of an entire region and the lives of millions.”

Though the top officials have pegged their argument around the cross-border tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad, the tariffs have been levied even on Heard and McDonald Islands, Australia's external territory where only penguins live. The last time people visited is believed to be about a decade ago.