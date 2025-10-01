/Travelling to USA? New visa fee kicks in from October 2025 — Check all eligibility and fees

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has announced that new EB-5 visas are once again available from October 1, after the annual quota was exhausted by September 30. Introduced in 1990, the EB-5 programme allows foreign investors to obtain permanent residency in exchange for investment and job creation in the US.

What are eligibility for EB-5 visas?

• Invest at least a minimum of $1.05 million in a new commercial venture, or $800,000 in targeted areas

• Generate or maintain at least 10 full-time jobs for American workers within two years

Under the Immigration and Nationality Act, the EB-5 visa allocation is capped annually at 7.1 per cent of all employment-based visas.

What is the new $250 ‘visa integrity fee’ for US visitors?

Under the Trump administration’s ‘One Big Beautiful Bill Act’, all travellers requiring a non-immigrant visa to enter the US will now be subjected to a mandatory “visa integrity fee” of at least $250.

The charge, which cannot be waived, applies to categories including tourists, business visitors, and students. However, it excludes nationals from countries under the Visa Waiver Program, such as Japan, Australia, and many in Europe.

The law allows the Secretary of Homeland Security to set a higher amount, and the fee will be adjusted for inflation each year. Visitors may be eligible for reimbursement, though details remain limited.

EU to phase in its entry/exit system from October 12

Meanwhile, from October 12, 2025, the European Union is set to phase in its Entry/Exit System (EES). All the non-EU travellers, whether visa-exempt or visa-required, will be required to register their facial images and fingerprints while crossing external borders. The new system replaces manual passport stamps and stores data, which includes names, travel document details, and dates of entry or exit.