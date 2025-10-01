/Travelling to USA? New visa fee kicks in from October 2025 — Check all eligibility and fees

The EB-5 programme was introduced in 1990, which allows foreign investors to obtain permanent residency in exchange for investment and job creation in the US. Under the Immigration and Nationality Act, the EB-5 visa allocation is capped annually at 7.1% of all employment-based visas.
• Invest at least a minimum of $1.05 million in a new commercial venture, or $800,000 in targeted areas
• Generate or maintain at least 10 full-time jobs for American workers within two years
Under the Trump administration’s ‘One Big Beautiful Bill Act’, all travellers requiring a non-immigrant visa to enter the US will now be subjected to a mandatory “visa integrity fee” of at least $250.
The charge, which cannot be waived, applies to categories including tourists, business visitors, and students. However, it excludes nationals from countries under the Visa Waiver Program, such as Japan, Australia, and many in Europe.
The law allows the Secretary of Homeland Security to set a higher amount, and the fee will be adjusted for inflation each year. Visitors may be eligible for reimbursement, though details remain limited.
Meanwhile, from October 12, 2025, the European Union is set to phase in its Entry/Exit System (EES). All the non-EU travellers, whether visa-exempt or visa-required, will be required to register their facial images and fingerprints while crossing external borders. The new system replaces manual passport stamps and stores data, which includes names, travel document details, and dates of entry or exit.
Authorities stated that the EES will, improve border security, detect overstays and speed up checks using self-service kiosks and automated gates. First-time entrants after launch will provide biometric data; returning visitors will only be verified. Full implementation across all EU border points is expected by April 2026.