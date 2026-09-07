/Traditional and biblical names dominate: Mohammed, Ariel, and Avigail lead Israel’s newborn rankings

Mohammed, Ariel, and Avigail were the top preferences as baby names in Israel during the Hebrew year 5786, according to Population and Immigration Authority data released ahead of Rosh Hashanah, news outlet The Jerusalem Post reported. As of September 6, a total of 179,398 births were registered in the country’s Population Registry. Across the overall population, Mohammed was the most common name for boys, followed by Ariel, Yosef, Adam, David, Omer, Rafael, Lavi, Michael, and Eitan, The Jerusalem Post noted.

Mohammed’s top position continues a long-standing trend, having also led the national rankings in past years, including ahead of Rosh Hashanah in 2022. Among Jewish boys specifically, Ariel claimed the top spot, continuing a strong multi-year trend. David ranked second, followed by Rafael, Lavi, Uri, Michael, Eliya, Eitan, Yehuda, and Ari.

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For girls, Avigail was the undisputed favourite, ranking first across both the general population and Jewish Israelis. In the overall national rankings for girls, Avigail was followed by Miriam, Lia, Libi, Tamar, Yael, Ayala, Sarah, Ella, and Naya. Among Jewish girls, Libi took second place, followed by Tamar, Yael, Lia, Ella, Ayala, Sarah, Noa, and Naya. Avigail’s dominance continues an exceptionally strong multi-year streak at the top of the charts.

The publication highlighted that traditional and biblical names consistently dominate the top spots in Israeli demographic data, as reflected in both Population and Immigration Authority figures and separate Central Bureau of Statistics reports. Geographically, Jerusalem recorded the highest number of registered births in 5786 by a wide margin, welcoming 23,336 newborns. Bnei Brak followed in second place with 8,225 births, and Tel Aviv-Jaffa placed third with 7,405.