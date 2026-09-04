/‘Will not withdraw’: Katz vows as Israel seizes key Hezbollah stronghold in Lebanon

Israel on Friday (Sep 4) declared that its troops will remain in a strategic part of southern Lebanon after capturing the Ali Tahar ridge, saying the move strengthens a security zone aimed at keeping Hezbollah away from its northern border. Defence Minister Israel Katz said that the operation marked the completion of a phase of establishing control over the area.

“The capture of the Ali Tahar ridge marks the completion of the phase of securing control in the security zone in southern Lebanon,” Katz said in a statement.

Israel alleges that Hezbollah, the Iran-backed Shia group, had used the high ground to launch attacks against Israeli positions and built an extensive tunnel network beneath it, including a command structure.

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The Israeli military is now expected to focus on destroying the remaining tunnels and establishing positions to hold the ridge.

Katz rules out Israeli withdrawal

Katz said Israel would maintain its presence in the area until Hezbollah is disarmed across Lebanon and what he described as threats to communities in northern Israel are removed.

“Israel will not withdraw from the security zone in Lebanon until Hezbollah is disarmed throughout Lebanon and the threats over the residents of the Galilee are removed,” he said.

Katz added that he and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would maintain a “clear and uncompromising line” towards Lebanon.

The statement comes as Netanyahu faces closely contested elections on October 27, adding a political backdrop to Israel’s security decisions.

Israel releases four people to Lebanon

Humanitarian workers on Friday (Sep 4) facilitated the transfer of four additional people from Israeli detention to Lebanon, a day after another detainee was released.

“The International Committee of the Red Cross, at the request of the relevant parties, facilitated the transfer to Lebanon of five individuals released from Israeli detention,” the ICRC said in a statement.

“One individual was transferred on Thursday, and four others on Friday,” it added.

Fighting continues despite June agreements

Israel and Hezbollah have exchanged fire since early March, when Hezbollah entered the wider Middle East conflict by launching rockets at Israel following the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in US-Israeli strikes.

Israel responded with extensive airstrikes and a ground offensive in Lebanon. Lebanese authorities say more than 4,300 people have been killed in the fighting.

Hostilities eased after a US-Iran memorandum of understanding and a framework agreement between Israel and Lebanon’s government were reached in June. However, the broader regional situation remains volatile. The US-Iran understanding has come under renewed strain, with US forces resuming attacks on Iran this week.