Traces of coronavirus found on auto parts packaging in China

China's scientists have found traces of the novel coronavirus on samples of several auto part packages. the samples were tested for traces after a company engaged in auto parts sale reported a positive case for the deadly virus.

The case was reported by the local centre for disease control and prevention in the city of Jincheng, Shanxi province. Upon detection of the virus traces, the centre immediately activated an emergency response.

All personnel who came in close contact with the products were also tested for the virus, who tested negative but have still been quarantined for precaution. All related goods have also been sealed.

In Hohhot, capital of Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, nearly five samples of the auto parts packaging found traces of the novel coronavirus, city's headquarters for COVID-19 prevention and control.

A statement issued on Sunday by the headquarters said three batches of auto parts from the company where a confirmed case was reported were distributed to three stores in Hohhot.

Another store also found a few more samples of packaging that had traces of the novel coronavirus. Few more samples were found in the city of Cangzhou in Hebei province; and Yantai and Linyi in Shandong province. All stores have been locked down and the related auto parts sealed.

To find the traces, nucleic acid tests were carried out on all auto parts and personnel in various cities of China.

This news has come as mainland China reported 33 new coronavirus cases out of which 20 cases were imported, the country's national health authority said on Monday.

The National Health Commission has also reported 13 new locally transmitted cases, six in Liaoning province, four in Hebei province, two in Beijing and one in Heilongjiang province.