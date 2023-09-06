Torrential rains, cyclone kills 21 in Southern Brazil

At least 21 people were killed in an extratropical cyclone which was caused by torrential rain and winds in southern Brazil, said officials on Tuesday (September 5), while issuing more warnings of floods to come in days ahead.



In a press conference, Governor Eduardo Leite said that it is the latest in several weather disasters that have hit Brazil and the deadliest ever to have hit the state of Rio Grande do Sul.



"We were deeply saddened to get the news that as the water recedes... 15 more bodies were found in the town of Mucum, bringing the death toll to 21," he stated.



The officials stated that the storms, which began on Monday, forced more than 3,700 people from their homes. In less than 24 hours, the state received more than 300 millimetres of rain and hail which triggered landslides and floods.

President Lula sends message of solidarity

Hundreds of people were rescued from their rooftops in the small town of Mucum after more than 85 per cent of the city was flooded by the Taquari River, as per local news site GZH.



"There are still people missing. The death toll might climb higher," said Mayor Mateus Trojan, while speaking to Radio Gaucha. "The town of Mucum as we knew it no longer exists,” he added.



Helicopters were used by the rescue workers to reach isolated areas which were cut off due to the flooding. A message of solidarity was sent by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to those affected, stating that the federal government is "ready to help."



The authorities said that more than 60 cities were hit by the storms in all, which affected more than 50,000 people. One death was also recorded in the neighbouring state of Santa Catarina, as per news site G1.

Considering more rain forecast from Thursday, the authorities issued a warning of more possibility of flooding. As per officials, such disasters are becoming deadlier due to irregular housing built on hillsides and unchecked urbanisation.



Around 9.5 million of Brazil's 203 million population live in areas which stand at high risk of landslides or flooding.



Another cyclone hit Rio Grande do Sul in June left 13 people dead and forced thousands of citizens to leave their homes.



In February, 65 people were killed in landslides which were caused by record flooding that hit the southeastern resort town of Sao Sebastiao, which is located on the coast of Sao Paulo state.

(With inputs from agencies)

