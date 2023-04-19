Top 10 world news: US-made Patriot missile systems reach Ukraine, Reza Pahlavi meets Netanyahu, and more

American-made Patriot missiles have arrived in Ukraine, giving Kyiv a long-needed new defence against Russian bombings that have wreaked havoc on towns and civilian infrastructure, as announced by the country's defence minister. On the China front, it is seen that the nation is increasing its Antarctic footprint, according to new satellite images acquired by a Washington-based think tank. The data also implies that work has resumed on the nation's fifth station in the southern polar region for the first time since 2018. In other news, the exiled son of the Iranian Shah toppled in the 1979 Islamic revolution, Prince Reza Pahlavi, had a brief meeting with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. In the royal realm, a recent poll indicated that the British were not inclined towards paying for King Charles III's coronation.

Ukraine said Wednesday that it has received the first Patriots, considered one of the most advanced US air defence systems in the world. Kyiv's defence minister informed about it on Twitter.

"Today, our beautiful Ukrainian sky becomes more secure because Patriot air defence systems have arrived in Ukraine," Oleksiy Reznikov said on Twitter.

The exiled son of the Iranian Shah toppled in the 1979 Islamic revolution, Prince Reza Pahlavi, who was in Israel for a historic visit, had a brief meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday (April 17). Pahlavi attended a ceremony that was conducted at the National Holocaust Memorial and Museum, Yad Vashem, as a part of Holocaust Remembrance Day.

China's growing influence in the Indian Ocean has become a matter of concern for New Delhi, and its Western allies, but the latest report show that Beijing is now increasing its Antarctic footprint. A Washington-based think tank has gathered information based on new satellite imagery, which suggests that construction has resumed for the first time since 2018 on China's fifth station in the southern polar region.

The Sudanese ambassador to India, Abdalla Omer Bashir Elhusain, has stated that the request of the Indian government for the evacuation of its nationals from Sudan is currently under consideration by the authorities. The country has been grappling with a major conflict as the army and paramilitary forces clash.

Lawmakers in USA's Iowa state senate on Tuesday passed a controversial bill that allows minors to work longer hours and serve alcohol in restaurants, which is banned under current labour laws. The bill passed 32-17 with most Republicans supporting it barring two.

Surpassing China, India has now become the most populous country in the world, mid-year estimates from a newly released United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) report on Wednesday (April 19) suggests. The data showed that India now has more (2.9 million more) population than China.

Canadian history will witness one of the biggest government employee strikes on Wednesday (April 19), as a result of failed negotiations with a public sector union. The final deadline of 9 p.m. in the talks between the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) and the Treasury Board of Canada, which hires government employees, passed without a resolution. Around 155,000 federal workers will go on strike on Wednesday at midnight, according to PSAC.

A former Queensland teacher missing for over three weeks is thought to have been dumped in a bin outside her home. The authorities are now looking to comb through 3,000 tonnes of garbage at the Swanbank Renewable Energy and Waste Management Facility, west of Brisbane, to look for the body of 78-year-old Lesley Trotter.

Much of Asia is being scorched by record-breaking heat, forcing early closure of schools and even deaths in India and China. Mercury is inching higher and higher each day in several parts. Maximiliano Herrera, a climatologist and weather historian, calls it the “worst April heatwave in Asian history”.