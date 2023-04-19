Evacuation of Indians from Sudan under consideration, says Ambassador Elhusain

The Sudanese ambassador to India, Abdalla Omer Bashir Elhusain, has stated that the request of the Indian government for the evacuation of its nationals from Sudan is currently under consideration by the authorities. The country has been grappling with a major conflict as the army and paramilitary forces clash.

Speaking to our diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal, he said, "We have received understand the request of the Indian Government to evacuate their nationals. It is under discussion and consideration by authorities in Khartoum and they are going to decide the best way to make it possible."

According to Indian government data, around 3,000 Indians are in the country. "We want to assure the Indian government that the competent authorities are taking all necessary measures to protect foreigners, including Indian nationals in Sudan," said Ambassador Elhusain even as logistics issues remain, including the international airport in the capital being damaged.

When asked if the Indian government had reached out to him for the evacuation of Indian nationals, Elhusain said, "Yes, I met officials of the Minister of External Affairs yesterday in Delhi. And we discussed these topics, these issues and we are exchanging information about the Indian nationals stranded, and we have some ideas and plans to make their return to their home possible in the coming days."

"It is under discussion and consideration by authorities in Khartoum and they are going to decide the best way to make it possible."

Talking about the number of other countries that have reached out to the Sudanese government for the evacuation of their nationals, he said, "I can’t tell the exact number, but three-four countries, maybe more or less."

He also said that there are certain logistical issues facing Sudan when it comes to the evacuation of nationals of other countries.

"Our international airport is badly damaged. I am not sure if airports outside Khartoum are ready, or if the runways are in shape to receive planes or not. We also need to understand and assess the security situation on the ground, as there are clashes in the streets and around the airport, around many government departments," he said.

When asked if India can play a role to help solve the current crisis, Elhusain said, "Of course, we are counting on our strong bilateral relationship with India."

"India is an important country to Sudan and it’s a possibility that India will help Sudan overcome its difficulties in future."

WATCH WION LIVE HERE