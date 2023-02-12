Top 10 world news: Turkey-Syria earthquake death toll crosses 33,000, NATO chief to step down, and more

The death toll due to the massive earthquake that hit Turkiye and Syria crossed the 33,000 mark on Sunday (February 12). The United Nations (UN) has warned that the final number may double. According to officials and medics, 29,605 people had died in Turkiye while Syria recorded 3574 deaths since the 7.8-magnitude earthquake that shook the region on Monday. In other news, North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) chief Jens Stoltenberg does not intend to seek a fourth term renewal and expects to be replaced in October, according to a statement released by the military alliance on Sunday (February 12).



The death toll due to the massive earthquake that hit Turkiye and Syria crossed the 33,000 mark on Sunday (February 12). The United Nations (UN) has warned that the final number may double. According to officials and medics, 29,605 people had died in Turkiye while Syria recorded 3574 deaths since the 7.8-magnitude earthquake that shook the region on Monday.

Long-serving North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) chief Jens Stoltenberg does not intend to seek a fourth term renewal and expects to be replaced in October, according to a statement released by the military alliance on Sunday (February 12).



F-16 Fighter jets should be given to Ukraine only after consensus: Poland

Polish President Andrzej Duda has said that giving F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine would have to be a decision that allies take after consensus. He was speaking with BBC. The pre-recorded interview was aired on Sunday (February 12).



US shoots down another unidentified object: What are these & why are they being spotted more now?

The United States shot down another unidentified object, the third in the last one week, on Saturday (February 11), this time over Canada. The ongoing saga of these high-altitude flying objects started with the spotting of a white-coloured Chinese balloon flying in US airspace.



Israeli PM Netanyahu vows action against Palestinian attackers; police seal Jerusalem attacker’s home

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday (February 12), prior to the cabinet meeting, vowed a stronger Israeli response in dealing with a recent spike in Palestinian attacks in Jerusalem and West Bank. This comes two days after a car-ramming attack on the outskirts of Jerusalem which killed three Israelis and injured several others.



WATCH | 'Death to the Islamic Republic': Hackers take over Raisi's revolution anniversary speech





On Saturday, the Islamic Republic marked the Iranian revolution's 44th anniversary with state-organised rallies, as President Ebrahim Raisi's televised speech was briefly interrupted by anti-government hackers. Raisi, who is being called out by young protesters to step down, asked the “deceived youth” to repent so that the supreme leader of Iran can pardon them.





United States President Joe Biden, late Saturday (February 11) hosted both Republican and Democratic governors for a black-tie event at the White House, during which he appealed to them to work across political divides for improving American lives and rebuilding the economy following the COVID-19 pandemic and the disruptions caused by it.





Pointing to the proactive role played by Indian relief and rescue teams, Indian ambassador to Turkey, Dr Virander Paul while speaking to WION, said that Indian relief and rescue "teams on the ground are carrying out their own work" and "focus has mainly been on assisting the Turkish authorities to carry out search and rescue operations."



Indian army sets up hospital in Turkey to help earthquake victims





The Indian army has set up a hospital in Turkiye to help victims of the devastating earthquake that hit the country just days ago. The army hospital is providing relief packages and medical assistance to the victims. The hospital has been set up as part of Operation Dost launched by India to help Turkey in the aftermath of the earthquake.



Mohammad Shahabuddin Chuppu poised to become the next president of Bangladesh