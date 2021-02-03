Top 10 world news today: US-Russia extend nuclear arms treaty, and more

Top 10 world news today Photograph:( WION )
Here are the biggest news stories of the day
Top 10 world news today: From Kremlin's crackdown on pro-Navalny protesters, to the first-ever face and hand transplant - these are the biggest news stories of the day. Click on the headline to read the full story.
Kremlin defends crackdown on Navalny supporters
US extends New START nuclear arms treaty with Russia
World’s first successful face, hands transplant conducted
'Historic victory': Court finds France liable for inaction on climate change
Jakarta is expanding graveyards as coronavirus cases surge
US lawmakers to question Biden's EPA pick over climate agenda
Uighur detainees allege systematic rape at China's 're-education' camps
Work on next gen coronavirus vaccines with focus on mutations underway
Inoculation may provide protection from severe diseases, says Oxford's vaccine head
Watch: IMF sent $350 Mn cash as COVID-19 financing program to Myanmar before coup