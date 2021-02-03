Top 10 world news today: US-Russia extend nuclear arms treaty, and more

Top 10 world news today: From Kremlin's crackdown on pro-Navalny protesters, to the first-ever face and hand transplant - these are the biggest news stories of the day. Click on the headline to read the full story.

Kremlin defends crackdown on Navalny supporters

US extends New START nuclear arms treaty with Russia

World’s first successful face, hands transplant conducted

'Historic victory': Court finds France liable for inaction on climate change

Jakarta is expanding graveyards as coronavirus cases surge

US lawmakers to question Biden's EPA pick over climate agenda

Uighur detainees allege systematic rape at China's 're-education' camps

Work on next gen coronavirus vaccines with focus on mutations underway

Inoculation may provide protection from severe diseases, says Oxford's vaccine head

Watch: IMF sent $350 Mn cash as COVID-19 financing program to Myanmar before coup