Top 10 world news: Rwanda's first coronavirus case, Tokyo Olympics, and more

Rwanda's first coronavirus case an Indian citizen

Rwanda on Saturday confirmed its first coronavirus case, an Indian citizen who arrived from Mumbai last week, ,the health ministry said. "He is currently under treatment in stable condition, isolated from other patients. The tracing of all contacts has been conducted for further management," the ministry said.

Vladimir Putin signs Russia's constitutional reform law

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday signed the package of constitutional reforms he had proposed, including a clause giving him an option to run for two more terms.

Pakistan to join India's effort for SAARC strategy to fight COVID-19

Pakistan has confirmed that it will join Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposal of a video conference for a joint SAARC strategy on fighting coronavirus outbreak. Special Assistant to Pakistan Prime Minister (SAPM) Dr Zafar Mirza will participate in the video conference of SAARC leaders on coronavirus outbreak.

Coronavirus chaos spreads globally, Trump declares US emergency

President Donald Trump declared a U.S. national emergency over the quickly spreading coronavirus on Friday, opening the door to more government aid to combat a pathogen that has infected more than 138,000 people worldwide and leftover 5,000 dead.

Malaysia reports 41 new cases of coronavirus, all linked to religious event

Malaysia reported 41 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, all linked to a religious event on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur that was attended by about 10,000 people from several countries.

Japan continues to prepare for Olympics, PM Abe says

Japan continues to prepare to host the Olympic Games in Tokyo this summer, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Saturday, despite widening concern about the viability of the Games given the global coronavirus outbreak.

Namibia reports first two cases of coronavirus, imposes travel ban

Namibia is the latest in a growing list of sub-Saharan African countries to report their first cases of coronavirus. A couple from Spain who arrived in the Southern African country on Wednesday both tested positive and have been quarantined, Health Minister Kalumbi Shangula said on Saturday.

Triathlon: World body suspends all events due to coronavirus

The International Triathlon Union (ITU) has suspended all activity until April 30 including all events in the World Triathlon and Continental calendars due to the coronavirus outbreak, the governing body said on Saturday.

Italians take to singing at windows to beat virus blues

Italians are beating the social isolation imposed by the country's coronavirus lockdown by taking to their windows and singing in unison, with videos of the phenomenon racking up thousands of views online.

Saudi Arabia to suspend international flights over virus

Saudi Arabia said Saturday it would suspend international flights for two weeks in response to the coronavirus outbreak. "The Kingdom's government decided to suspend international flights for two weeks (Starting from Sunday, March 15th) as part of its efforts to prevent the spread of #CoronaVirus," the foreign ministry tweeted.