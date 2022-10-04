Top 10 world news: Russia's nuclear convoy on the move, Xi set to usurp Mao-era 'Chairman' post, and more

Multiple reports have claimed that President Vladimir Putin may be attempting to send a message to the West by conducting a nuclear test, amid the Ukraine war. In other news, there are reports which strongly suggest that Xi will try to revive the Mao-era title of "chairman" for himself, usurping the supreme status in the party hierarchy for the rest of his life.

Footage shows Russia's nuclear 'armageddon' convoy on the move: Report

If some media reports are to be believed, Russia is transporting equipment for its nuclear weapons programme.

China’s Xi all set to usurp Mao-era ‘Chairman’ post at upcoming party congress: Report

In less than two weeks, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) will be convening its 20th National Congress on October 16, where President Xi Jinping would be seeking an unprecedented third five-year term.

India: Avalanche traps over 20 mountaineers in Uttarakhand

An avalanche in India's Himalayan state of Uttarakhand has trapped at least 28 trainee mountaineers. The avalanche was reported near Draupadi's Danda 2 mountain peak in Uttarkashi. The trainee mountaineers are from Nehru Mountaineering Institute in Uttarkashi.

In a shock to Apple, EU to introduce USB-C chargers for all electronic gadgets by 2024

In what comes as a landmark decision, the European Union Parliament on Tuesday approved new rules that make sure a universal charging port is introduced for electronic gadgets like mobile phones, tablets, cameras, e-readers, earbuds and other devices by 2024.

UK to ban migrants crossing the English Channel from seeking asylum

Newly appointed Home Secretary Suella Braverman is expected to use the upcoming Conservative Party annual conference to bring in a legislation to ban the migrants crossing the English Channel from seeking asylum.

Former German chancellor Angela Merkel wins UN refugee prize

The coveted Nansen Award, given out by the United Nations Refugee Agency on Tuesday, was given to former German chancellor Angela Merkel, who was praised for her commitment to defending asylum seekers while in office.

Alain Aspect, John F. Clauser and Anton Zeilinge share Nobel Prize in physics

Three scientists jointly won this year’s Nobel Prize in physics on Tuesday for their work on quantum information science that has significant applications, for example in the field of encryption.

Why did opinion polls get Brazil election so wrong?

Following a trend in recent years of underestimating voter support for Brexit and Donald Trump, opinion polls in Brazil were way off the mark for Sunday's first round of presidential elections.

Taiwan likes US more than China: Survey

A new survey has put into numbers how much Taiwan likes Taiwan and China. Scoring on a ten-point scale, the survey results found that the US got a 5.55 while China scored a dismal 2.82.

One-way flight tickets from Russia increase by 27% amid Putin's mobilisation call

Ever since the Russian president announced the country's first mobilisation, Russians have been trying to escape the country with every means of transport you can think of, especially through air flight.