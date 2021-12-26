Top 10 world news: Russia warns NATO, Canada slams China and more

Russia's foreign ministry has warned against the inclusion of Finland and Sweden in the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO). Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said that China is ''playing'' Western countries against one another.

Click on the headlines to read more

Russia warns NATO against inclusion of Finland, Sweden

According to Maria Zakharova, the ministry’s spokeswoman, ''The persistent attempts by NATO to draw those countries into the orbit of its interests and opportunistic policies haven’t gone unnoticed by Russia.''

China is 'playing' Western countries against one another, says Trudeau

During an interview with Global television, he said, "We've been competing and China has been, from time to time, very cleverly playing us off each other in an open market, competitive way."

South Africa's anti-apartheid icon, Desmond Tutu, dies at 90

Desmond Tutu, South African anti-apartheid icon, also described as the country's moral compass, died on Sunday, President Cyril Ramaphosa said.

China launches three warships; one vessel for Pakistan Navy

China this week launched three warships with one meant for the Pakistan Navy and another for the Royal Thailand Navy as it continues on its grand shipbuilding projects.

Omicron update: Australia’s most populous state reports record cases

New South Wales, home to Sydney and a third of Australia's 25 million population, reported 6,394 new infections, up from 6,288 a day earlier.

UK creates record in booster dose campaign amid Omicron surge

Reports said health officials will go on a door-to-door campaign in the UK to give people jabs as new virus rules came into effect in Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales post-Christmas.

Israel to double settlers in Golan Heights

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Sunday announced a plan costing more than USD 300 million to double Jewish Israeli settlers in the Golan Heights. This territory was captured by Israel from Syria more than 40 years ago.

At least 16 migrants dead in Greece after their boat capsizes

At least 16 migrants have died in an accident in Greece after their boat got overturned near the island of Paros in the central Aegean Sea.

Heavy snow in Japan leads to cancellation of over 100 domestic flights

Heavy snow in the northern and western parts of Japan has led to cancellation of more than 100 domestic flights on Sunday, said two biggest airlines functioning in the nation.

World economy to top $100 trillion in 2022 for first time: Report

The world's economic output will exceed $100 trillion for the first time next year and it will take China a little longer than previously thought to overtake the United States as the No.1 economy, a report showed on Sunday.