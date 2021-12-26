China launches three warships; one vessel for Pakistan Navy, another for Thai Navy

China this week launched three warships with one meant for the Pakistan Navy and another for the Royal Thailand Navy as it continues on its grand shipbuilding projects.

The warships were launched from China's Hudong Zhonghua shipyard located near Shanghai.

The Type 054AP Tughril-class warship was meant for the Pakistan Navy. The Pakistan government had signed the agreement for two warships in 2017 and an additional contract for two more ships three years ago.

PNS Tughril was commissioned into the Pakistan Navy last month. The first warship was launched in August last year with the other two warships launched this year.

According to reports, the Type 054AP is fitted with 3D multifunction radar including long-range metric wave radar. The Tughril-class warship is the final ship which was delivered to Pakistan completing the order.

The third vessel was meant for the Chinese Navy. The Type 054A warship is fitted with surface-to-air missiles, torpedo launchers and anti-ship missiles. PNS Tughril also possesses air and surface surveillance systems including anti-air and anti-submarine missiles including HHQ-16 SAMs.

The Chinese technicians also delivered the Type 071E LPD to the Thailand Navy. The landing platform dock reportedly cost $200 million.

It is the first time China has delivered the Type 071-class amphibious vessel to Thailand which is also part of the Chinese Navy. The warship can reportedly carry 800 marines and 20 amphibious vehicles.

