Top 10 world news: Putin praises India, Denmark parliament bans public Quran burnings, and more

Russia's President Vladimir Putin praised Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in yet another show of bilateral bonhomie between Moscow and New Delhi amid war in Ukraine. Putin, who had visited India in December 2021 just a few weeks before he announced an offensive on Ukraine in February 2022, said that the relations between Russia and India are "consistently developing in all areas".

Climate financing remains one of the major impediments in tackling the effects of climate crisis around the world. Combating climate change and its consequences would need an enormous amount of money — much more than the world has budgeted.

A Russian cargo plane was seen exploding in the sky minutes after it reportedly took off from Ulan-Ude airport in Buryatia region, over 5,600 km east of Moscow.

Hundreds of North Koreans apparently "disappeared" after they were repatriated from China and sent back to the hermit kingdom, where they were expected to face imprisonment, a rights group said Thursday (Dec 7).

Russian lawmakers on Thursday (Dec 7) moved Vladimir Putin a step closer to a fifth term in office as they set the date of the country's 2024 presidential election for March 17. A decree to approve the date was voted unanimously by the members of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly.

The Danish parliament on Thursday (Dec 7) passed a bill that makes it illegal for an individual or group to burn copies of the Koran in public places. The passing of the legislation comes after the Scandinavian nation received extreme backlash from the Muslim world over the desecration of Islam's holy book.

In a rare and unprecedented move, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres invoked Article 99 of the UN Charter on Wednesday (Dec 6). This decision is aimed at formally warning the UN Security Council about the global threat emanating from Israel's ongoing military operations in Gaza.

Japan's parliament has made a groundbreaking decision to legalise medicines derived from cannabis. This change, approved in the upper house, allows for the use of cannabis-based medical products, as reported by the South China Morning Post.

Former Peruvian President Alberto Fujimori, who was serving a 25-year prison term for the human rights abuses during his decade-long rule in the 1990s, has been released from a prison in capital Lima.