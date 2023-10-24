Top 10 world news: Israel woman recounts ordeal as Hamas captive, cargo ship collides in North Sea, & more

A woman identified as Yocheved Lifschitz, who was taken hostage by Hamas terrorists on October 7 and released on Tuesday morning (Oct 24), held a press conference from the hospital where she was recovering after being freed, sayying she has been through hell.

In other news, several people went missing after a collision between two freight ships in the North Sea near the German island of Heligoland, said German authorities on Tuesday (Oct 24).

The Chinese government on Tuesday (Oct 24) removed Li Shangfu from his position as defence minister and state councillor, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

Click on the headlines to read more:

Yocheved Lifshitz had spent years getting medical supplies into Gaza. She stated that they entered Gaza Strip through a gate and that she suffered bruises because of the motorbike ride. She added that she was struggling to breathe. While speaking about the ordeal, Yocheved Lifschitz's daughter Sharone also helped her mother in recounting what all happened to her. She further confirmed that Hamas militants took her mother on a motorbike and also hit her with sticks.

Several people went missing after collision between two freight ships in North Sea near German island of Heligoland, said German authorities on Tuesday (Oct 24). The collision between the two vessels, named Polesie and Verity, took place around 0300 GMT on Tuesday 12 nautical miles (22 kilometres) southwest of Heligoland, said German Central Command for Maritime Emergencies (CCME). The collision may have resulted in sinking of the Verity.

The Chinese government on Tuesday (Oct 24) removed Li Shangfu from his position as defence minister and state councillor, state broadcaster CCTV reported. As per CCTV, the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress also voted to remove former foreign minister Qin Gang from his position as state councillor. The broadcaster did not name a replacement for Li, neither did it mention the reason for his removal.

The Kremlin on Tuesday (Oct 24) rejected speculation about Russian President Vladimir Putin's health and said he is fit and well. Speaking to reporters, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov also denied claims that President Putin was using body doubles.

Lionel Messi is earning more money at Inter Miami than the entire payroll of 25 clubs in the Major League Soccer (MLS) in the United States. Only four other teams in the league have payrolls bigger than the salary offered to Messi by David Beckham co-owned Inter Miami, according to the 2023 MLS players salary guide, as revealed by Goal.

A Paris judge on Monday (Oct 23) charged two men suspected of having links with the Islamist gunman who killed two Swedish football fans in Brussels last week, reported AFP. The men were charged with forming a terror group and getting involved in murder linked to a terror plot. France's anti-terror prosecutor's office said that both men were placed in detention.

The Israeli military on Tuesday (October 24) dropped leaflets in Gaza urging Palestinians to provide information about hostages being held by Hamas. The military has offered protection and a reward to those who give information. When it launched cross-border raid into Israel in October 7, the Hamas fighter captured more than 200 people.

French President Emmanuel Macron, on Tuesday (Oct 24), called for the international coalition fighting against the Islamic State group in Iraq and Syria to be widened in order to combat the Palestinian militant group Hamas in Gaza after it launched an unprecedented attack on Israel.

A sub-inspector of Tamil Nadu Police has been shunted out and a probe was initiated against him after he allegedly did not let spectators enter the Chennai cricket stadium with the Indian flag. The move comes after a video went viral showing the police officer barring the entry of a few cricket fans to the MA Chidambaram Stadium ahead of the Pakistan-Afghanistan World Cup match on Monday (Oct 23).