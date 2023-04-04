Top 10 world news: Finland becomes newest NATO member, Sikkim hit by major avalanche, and more

In the latest, Finland has become the newest member of the Nort Atlantic Treaty organisation. In a tragic incident, at least seven tourists died while 20 tourists were injured, when they were hit by an avalanche in Sikkim on Tuesday afternoon. In other news, Florida has allowed cochleae guns without permit in public.

Finland is now the 31st member of The North Atlantic Treaty Organization, or NATO. Finland's Foreign Minister signed the accession document and gave it to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, following which the country's flag will soon be raised at the NATO headquarters.

Tsongmo, a well-known tourist spot in Sikkim, close to Nathula Pass has been hit by a major avalanche on Tuesday. According to PTI, seven people, including a child have died as a result of the natural disaster.

Things are heating up in New York. Former US president Donald Trump arrived in New York on Monday (April 3rd) for an arraignment hearing in the hush money case involving porn star Stormy Daniels. The businessman will be surrendering today (Tuesday, April 4th).

Even as the United States reels under the burden of copious amounts of mass shootings and deaths due to firearms, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Monday signed a bill, allowing residents to carry concealed guns without a permit. The bill as per ABC News gives the Republican a legislative victory as he prepares to run for US president next year. The governor reportedly signed the bill in a private ceremony in his ceremony.

Chairman of Credit Suisse apologised to shareholders in their final meeting on Tuesday (April 4). Axel Lehmann, the chairman faced shareholder anger over demise of the bank that was among symbols of Switzerland.

The hastily arranged takeover by Zurich-based UBS, for which Switzerland invoked emergency legislation, bypassed Credit Suisse shareholders, who would otherwise have had a say, and all but wiped them out.

Jacinda Ardern, the former prime minister of New Zealand, will assume a new position where she will work with other governments and social media companies to combat extremist and terrorist content online.

Ardern was named special envoy for the Christchurch Call, a newly created position, by Prime Minister Chris Hipkins on Tuesday night, reported the Guardian.

Virgin Media, a British telecom company, announced on Tuesday that there was an issue affecting its broadband services after hundreds of users reported widespread internet connectivity disruptions and the company's website seemed to be down.

The United State's top regulator has alleged that the Indian manufacturer of eye drops connected to three deaths and serious infections in the country violated a number of safety standards.

After visiting the Global Pharma plant in Chennai, India, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) released a report last week. as reported by the BBC. After an FDA suggestion, the company recalled the drops in February.

Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit Holdings filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the US on Tuesday. The satellite launch company failed to secure new investment after a rocket launch failed in January. The California-based company had stopped operations weeks ago and lodged the filing in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. It is trying to secure a buyer for its assets.