IPL 2023: Rishabh Pant gets grandstand welcome in DC's first home game; fans unveil special banner

Delhi Capitals’ injured skipper Rishabh Pant was given a grandstand welcome by the fans as he made his way to the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi for his team’s first home clash in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Pant, injured in a near-fatal crash in December, has been ruled out of the season while David Warner takes charge of the side. Fans were also seen unveiling a special banner that saw Pant’s remembered fondly by the fans in Delhi.

In a video posted on the IPL Twitter handle, Pant, with the support of crutches, made his way to the stands at the stadium. He was wearing a white t-shirt and black shades as he was greeted by the fans at the stadium. He arrived in an SUV on the premises of the stadium after which he was seen hugging former IPL chairman Rajiv Shukla and other delegates in the VIP lounge.

On the flip side, fans too showed their love for their local boy as they unveiled a special banner that read, “RP17, We Miss You.” The fans were seen cheering for Rishabh as his side took on defending champions Gujarat Titans on Tuesday, in what is Delhi’s first home match of the IPL season.

Delhi will look to bounce back from their opening-day defeat to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) having lost by 50 runs. At the time of writing, DC made a decent start to the contest against Gujarat Titans and are 126/5 after 16 overs.