Donald Trump indictment LIVE | DA Alvin Bragg arrives at Manhattan court for arraignment proceedings

As per Trump's lawyer Joe Tacopina, a "perp walk" is unlikely for an ex-president who, due to security concerns, is under US Secret Service protection.

"Hopefully this will be as painless and classy as possible for a situation like this," he said. Here "perp" stands for perpetrator; in a perp walk as per AFP, a defendant is escorted in handcuffs past media cameras.

However, as per latest AFP, Judge Juan Merchan late on Monday ruled that five photographers will be admitted before the arraignment starts. They will be allowed to take pictures for several minutes.

Trump's lawyers had implored him to keep them out, asserting admitting cameras would worsen "an already almost circus-like atmosphere."