Donald Trump indictment LIVE | DA Alvin Bragg arrives at Manhattan court for arraignment proceedings
Things are heating up in New York. Former US president Donald Trump arrived in New York on Monday (April 3rd) for an arraignment hearing in the hush money case involving porn star Stormy Daniels. The businessman will be surrendering today (Tuesday, April 4th). Stay tuned to WION for all the live updates.
The arraignment, where Donald Trump will be in court to hear charges and have a chance to enter a plea, as per reports, is planned for 2:15 p.m. (1815 GMT) on Tuesday.
As per Trump's lawyer Joe Tacopina, a "perp walk" is unlikely for an ex-president who, due to security concerns, is under US Secret Service protection.
"Hopefully this will be as painless and classy as possible for a situation like this," he said. Here "perp" stands for perpetrator; in a perp walk as per AFP, a defendant is escorted in handcuffs past media cameras.
However, as per latest AFP, Judge Juan Merchan late on Monday ruled that five photographers will be admitted before the arraignment starts. They will be allowed to take pictures for several minutes.
Trump's lawyers had implored him to keep them out, asserting admitting cameras would worsen "an already almost circus-like atmosphere."
His lawyers, as per US media reports, have said that the former US president will enter a 'not-guilty' plea.
However, as per Reuters, Trump will be arraigned, fingerprinted and photographed at the downtown Manhattan courthouse.
No, as per experts, any trial is at least more than a year away.
Today (Tuesday, April 4th), the specific charges reached by a grand jury against Donald Trump will be disclosed.
As per a Yahoo News report, Trump would face 34 felony counts for falsification of business records.
Donald Trump is the first former or sitting US president to face criminal charges.
Donald Trump is facing about 30 document fraud-related charges in New York City after a grand jury voted to indict the former president. The concerning matter involves illegal payments Trump allegedly paid to an adult actress Stormy Daniels ahead of 2016 presidential elections.
Amidst heightened security measures, Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg, as per reports, has arrived at Manhattan Court for the arraignment of former President Trump.