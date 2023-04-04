Who is Alvin Bragg, the New York DA trying to send Trump to jail

Alvin Bragg, the prosecutor behind bringing charges against former US president Donald Trump, is in the spotlight ever since he pushed ahead with efforts to indict Trump. Bragg's office convinced a New York grand jury to criminally charge a former president, a first for the US. On the eve of his arraignment, Trump lashed out at Bragg, saying that he should "indict himself". Trump was indicted on Thursday and is expected to surrender Tuesday afternoon.

The charges against Trump are linked to a hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels who says she was paid during the 2016 presidential campaign to stay silent about a sexual affair she had with Trump in 2006. Trump has maintained that he never slept with her and didn't direct any such payment.

"Wow! District Attorney Bragg just illegally LEAKED the various points, and complete information, on the pathetic Indictment against me," Trump wrote on Truth Social on Monday. "I know the reporter and so, unfortunately, does he. This means that he MUST BE IMMEDIATELY INDICTED."

"Now, if he wants to really clean up his reputation, he will do the honourable thing and, as District Attorney, INDICT HIMSELF," added Trump.

Trump didn't say why he thinks that Bragg leaked sensitive information.

Who is Alvin Bragg?

Bragg assumed office in January 2022 and is the first Black person to be elected Manhattan District Attorney. Bragg spent his childhood years in New York City's Harlem neighbourhood. He witnessed a lot of violence growing up, sometimes at the hands of the police. This is what motivated Bragg to study law. Bragg was at the end of a gunpoint six times growing up, of which three were by the police.

Bragg went to Harvard Law School and after graduating, served as a federal prosecutor in the US Attorney's office in Manhattan. During his time there, he used to handle fraud and money laundering cases. Later Bragg moved to the New York state attorney general's office. Here he had his first tryst with Trump when he lead a lawsuit that forced a Trump foundation to dissolve.

In 2021, Bragg won a Democratic nomination to succeed Cyrus Vance as Manhattan District Attorney. He then went on to win the general election.

Last year, Bragg's office scored its biggest victory when it got Trump Organization convicted on charges of a 15-year tax fraud.

Bragg's office, in January this year, started presenting evidence about the hush money payment to Daniels. The investigation into the matter came to be known as a "zombie case" since it started and stopped several times.

Trump's real estate business was also under the radar last year and Bragg was criticised in the matter for declining to bring charges against Trump over malpractices. Bragg defended the move by saying that the case was not ready after the charges were initially authorised by his predecessor.



Trump's attacks on Bragg

Bragg is a Democrat, leading Trump to call the entire matter a politically motivated move. He has been attacking Bragg on social media and reports suggest that he has told advisers and associates that he will escalate attacks against the Manhattan prosecutor.

The indictment is still sealed and it isn't known what charges Trump faces. But according to NBC News, Trump faces about 30 charges for document fraud linked to the hush money payment.

