British telecoms firm Virgin Media suffers major outages across UK, cause still unclear

Virgin Media, a British telecom company, announced on Tuesday that there was an issue affecting its broadband services after hundreds of users reported widespread internet connectivity disruptions and the company's website seemed to be down.

The Downdetector website had received over 28,000 reports of Virgin Media outages as of Tuesday morning, most of which were from customers who said their internet was down, as reported by Reuters.

Customers, particularly those dependent on internet and phone connections for work, were suffering as a result of the issue, which's cause was not immediately clear.

“Looks like Virgin Media is having issues nationwide. One of those rare instances where working from home becomes problematic,” one Twitter user said.

“I’m self-employed and work from home. Who at your company shall I invoice for the money I will lose today while your internet service is down?,” tweeted another person.

Virgin Media in a statement on Tuesday morning said, “We’re aware of an issue that is affecting broadband services for Virgin Media customers as well as our contact centres. Our teams are currently working to identify and fix the problem as quickly as possible and we apologise to those customers affected.”

Several users reported being able to reconnect to the internet after rebooting their router or modem, while the Virgin Media website was back after being down earlier albeit in a considerably reduced version, reported the guardian.

